O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Citigroup

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $104.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.22.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $72.74 and a twelve month high of $100.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,202 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,052.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,722,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,385.2% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,580,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,068 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

