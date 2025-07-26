ImmunityBio’s (IBRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunityBio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

IBRX stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,328,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 425,713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ImmunityBio by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 396,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

