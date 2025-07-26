SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $144.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price target on SharkNinja in a report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $120.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.66. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $123.00.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SharkNinja by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $100,845,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after purchasing an additional 809,960 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $73,020,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth $45,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.