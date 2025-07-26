loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Sells $243,194.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Li Hsieh sold 121,597 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $243,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,340,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,680,194. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,326 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $537,325.26.

On Monday, July 21st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 672,865 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $1,359,187.30.

On Friday, July 18th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 9,153 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $18,306.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $585.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $273.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.11 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. On average, analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilshire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 39.8% in the first quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 103,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on loanDepot from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

