Phoenix Financial Ltd. Takes Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 132,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned 0.08% of Global-e Online at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter worth $1,636,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in Global-e Online by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 252,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 102,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 3.4% during the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,036,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLBE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $34.69 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. Global-e Online’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

