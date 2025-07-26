Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $347,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MercadoLibre by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,362.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,475.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,202.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,579.78 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,639.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.