Stevens Capital Management LP Has $240,000 Stock Position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 1,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Target by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,882,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $106.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.59.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.