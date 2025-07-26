Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Amcor in the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Amcor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.51.

NYSE AMCR opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

