Stevens Capital Management LP Has $289,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 228.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.1%

PSA stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.05. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 119.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.93.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

