Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 521 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $535.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 522,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,718,775.45. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total value of $339,350.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.4%

HUBS stock opened at $559.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $627.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,244.03, a PEG ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

