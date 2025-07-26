Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 958 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29,289.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,053,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $814,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,465,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,947,000 after purchasing an additional 968,444 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,325,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,175,507,000 after purchasing an additional 645,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $243.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.74 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total transaction of $16,246,879.20. Following the sale, the director owned 646,822,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,470,379,589.32. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,510 shares of company stock worth $305,246,018 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

