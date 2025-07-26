Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,387 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $428.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

