EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $570.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Up 9.7%

NYSE:EME opened at $634.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $511.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.49 and a 12 month high of $636.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

About EMCOR Group

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.