Stevens Capital Management LP Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $111.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

