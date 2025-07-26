Financial Comparison: Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) & Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ono Pharmaceutical and Elite Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ono Pharmaceutical $3.20 billion 1.63 $330.31 million $0.70 15.86 Elite Pharmaceuticals $84.04 million 7.03 -$4.32 million N/A N/A

Ono Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Elite Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ono Pharmaceutical 10.24% 6.20% 4.66% Elite Pharmaceuticals -5.13% 3.96% 2.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Elite Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ono Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elite Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ono Pharmaceutical beats Elite Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia. The company also provides Glactiv tablets for type 2 diabetes; Forxiga tablets for diabetes; Onoact Intravenous Infusion for tachyarrhythmia; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Coralan for chronic heart failure; Orencia injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease; Ongentys tablets for Parkinson's disease; Parsabiv, an intravenous infusion for dialysis patients; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Onon capsules and Dry Syrups for bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and JOYCLU intra-articular injection for the improvement of joint function, as well as Recalbon tablets for osteoporosis. In addition, it develops products for hepatocellular and urothelial carcinoma; ovarian, bladder, prostate, pancreatic, gastric, esophageal, colorectal, thyroid, cell lung, and breast cancer; acute myeloid leukemia; solid tumors; myelodysplastic syndrome; melanoma; T-cell lymphoma; tachyarrhythmia; pemphigus; scleroderma; seizures; diabetic polyneuropathy; neurodegenerative diseases; autoimmune diseases; narcolepsy; and thrombosis. The company has a collaboration with Adimab, LLC to discover novel antibody drugs; a research collaboration with Turbine Ltd. to identify and validate novel oncology targets; Harvard University for validating novel therapeutic targets; and a strategic drug discovery collaboration with Sibylla Biotech in central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals. It owns, licenses, manufactures, and sells various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 37.5mg tablets, and 15mg and 30mg capsules for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand; Phendimetrazine Tartrate 35mg tablets for bariatrics under the Bontril brand; Naltrexone HCl 50mg tablets for the treatment of pains under the Revia brand; and Isradipine 2.5mg and 5mg capsules for cardiovascular diseases. The company also provides Trimipramine Maleate Immediate Release antidepressant capsules under the Surmontil brand; Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, and Amphetamine Sulfate Immediate Release tablets under the Adderall brand, as well as Dextroamphetamine Saccharate, Amphetamine Aspartate, Dextroamphetamine Sulfate, Amphetamine Sulfate Extended Release capsules under the Adderall XR brand for central nervous system diseases; Dantrolene Sodium capsules for muscle relaxant under the Dantrium brand; SequestOX, an immediate release Oxycodone with Naltrexone; Loxapine Succinate capsules for treating antipsychotic under the Loxapine brand; Acetaminophen and Codeine Phosphate for the management of mild to moderate pain; and antibiotic products. In addition, it manufactures controlled-release products on a contract basis for third parties in the areas of pain, allergy, bariatric, attention deficit, and infection. Further, the company is developing a range of abuse deterrent opioid products. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

