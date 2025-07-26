Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.72 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

