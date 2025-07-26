Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA) vs. New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Critical Comparison

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Free Report) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% New Mountain Finance 29.84% 10.57% 4.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baltic International USA and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance 0 3 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Mountain Finance has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 0.72%. Given New Mountain Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than Baltic International USA.

32.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Baltic International USA has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baltic International USA and New Mountain Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A N/A -$30,000.00 ($0.01) -1.00 New Mountain Finance $118.17 million 9.67 $113.44 million $1.00 10.59

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats Baltic International USA on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities. In some cases, its investments may also include equity interests. It targets energy, engineering and consulting services, specialty chemicals and materials, trading companies and distributors, commercial printing, diversified support services, education services, environmental and facilities services, office services and supplies, media, distributors, health care services, health care facilities, application software, business services, systems software, federal services, distribution and logistics, interactive home entertainment, telecommunication services, hydroelectric power generation, electric power generation by fossil fuels, electric power generation by nuclear fuels, health care technology, and security and alarm services. The fund seeks to invest in United States of America. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $125 million per transaction. The firm invests through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $200 million. The fund seeks a majority stake in its portfolio companies.

