Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,228,000. Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Planning Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 849,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,793,000 after buying an additional 95,866 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,680,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 379,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0%

DFIP stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

