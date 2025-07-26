Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Position Increased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX opened at $106.07 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,077,243.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.