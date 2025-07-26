Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hooker Furnishings has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Hooker Furnishings shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Hooker Furnishings shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Dorel Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hooker Furnishings -2.95% -3.41% -2.22% Dorel Industries -13.31% -142.16% -13.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hooker Furnishings and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hooker Furnishings and Dorel Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hooker Furnishings $397.46 million 0.31 -$12.51 million ($1.09) -10.52 Dorel Industries $1.38 billion 0.03 -$171.96 million ($5.51) -0.20

Hooker Furnishings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorel Industries. Hooker Furnishings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hooker Furnishings and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hooker Furnishings 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dorel Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

Hooker Furnishings beats Dorel Industries on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand. The Home Meridian segment provides home furnishings under the Accentrics Home brand; a range of bedroom, dining room, accent, display cabinet, home office, and youth furnishings under the Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brands; and imported leather motion upholstery under the Prime Resources International brand. This segment also designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five-star hotels under the Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand name. The Domestic Upholstery segment offers motion and stationary leather furniture under the Bradington-Young brand; chairs, sofas, sectionals, recliners, and a variety of accent upholstery pieces under the HF Custom brand; and upholstered furniture, such as private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds, and dining chairs for lifestyle specialty retailers under the Shenandoah Furniture brand. This segment also designs and manufactures outdoor furniture under the Sunset West brand. The company supplies upholstered seating and casegoods to upscale senior living and assisted living facilities through designers, design firms, industry dealers, and distributors under the H Contract brand; and interior designer products under the Lifestyle Brands name; and lighting, accessories, and home décor products under the BOBO Intriguing Objects brand. It sells home furnishing products through retailers, such as independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers primarily in North America. Hooker Furnishings Corporation was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the DHP, Signature Sleep, Little Seeds, Ameriwood Home, Cosco Home & Office, Queer Eye, Cosmo Living, Novogratz, Real Rooms, Mr. Kate, Baby Relax, Alphason, Bertini, Ntense, and Notio brands. The Dorel Juvenile segment provides children's accessories comprising infant car seats, strollers, home equipment, toys, infant health, and safety aids under the Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Infanti, Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Quinny, and Cosco brands. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

