Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21,778.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,422,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,938,000 after buying an additional 3,406,386 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2,898.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,214,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,940,000 after buying an additional 2,140,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,036 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,000.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,287,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.40.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $184.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

