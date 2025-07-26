Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 264,272 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,272 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PureCycle Technologies by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised PureCycle Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCT opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

