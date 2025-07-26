Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Benchmark

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PINS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.81.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 50.41%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,045.84. The trade was a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,502,611 shares of company stock valued at $51,602,943. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.