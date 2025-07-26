Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 57,699 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,699 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.13% of CME Group worth $120,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on CME Group from $299.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $279.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $290.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,651.04. This represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $817,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,824. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

