Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS Acquires Shares of 2,984 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3322 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

