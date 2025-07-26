Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,465 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $82.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.