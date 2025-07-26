Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 381 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Wall Street Zen cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.55.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BA stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $235.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.