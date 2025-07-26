Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 610 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $3,170,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW opened at $313.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -626.21, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $271.01 and a 12-month high of $344.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently -736.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

