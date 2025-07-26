Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s current price.

Newsmax Price Performance

Shares of Newsmax stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. Newsmax has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $265.00.

Newsmax (NYSE:NMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newsmax

Newsmax Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newsmax in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Newsmax Inc is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

