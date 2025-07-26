DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.31.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $75.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently -863.16%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

