Drive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,150,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,468,000. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,511 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,810 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 192,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FICS opened at $39.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $40.24.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

