Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,152,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,038 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $83,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,335,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 530,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco De Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $11,494,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco De Chile alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Banco De Chile Price Performance

Shares of BCH opened at $27.63 on Friday. Banco De Chile has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Banco De Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco De Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco De Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.