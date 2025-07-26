Wells Fargo & Company Increases Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $66.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

LW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Up 3.9%

LW stock opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,646,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,511,000 after buying an additional 58,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.