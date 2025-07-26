Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 79 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 78 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.06) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.99) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.91).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 79.04 ($1.06) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 52.44 ($0.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported GBX 3.80 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 152,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £115,657.56 ($155,432.82). Also, insider Charlie Nunn bought 238,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £181,330.68 ($243,691.28). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

