Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given New GBX 330 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($5.11) to GBX 330 ($4.43) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vesuvius Stock Down 3.2%

VSVS opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 310.80 ($4.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 485 ($6.52). The company has a market capitalization of £907.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 375.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 379.50.

About Vesuvius

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

