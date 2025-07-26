Centrica (LON:CNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Centrica (LON:CNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

CNA opened at GBX 162.75 ($2.19) on Friday. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112.99 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.90 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Centrica had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 25.16%.

In other news, insider Philippe Boisseau acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £1,943.40 ($2,611.75). Also, insider Chris O?Shea sold 770,946 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.26), for a total transaction of £1,295,189.28 ($1,740,611.85). Insiders acquired 4,494 shares of company stock valued at $718,408 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce.

