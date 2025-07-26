Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

VLY stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

