Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Loop Capital currently has a $510.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $514.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $515.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 30.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

