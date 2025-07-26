Carnival FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Carnival in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Carnival’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC upgraded Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Carnival stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Carnival has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

