Thomas Michael Duncan Sells 8,201 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $510,430.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $63.07 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $63.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Institutional Trading of Travel + Leisure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

