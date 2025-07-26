BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 833 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

