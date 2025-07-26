Raymond James Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. Raymond James Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.08. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 20.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Nipun Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Karooooo by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

