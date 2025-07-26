Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Sells $118,575.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,036,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,944,010.38. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $116,025.00.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Arora Ashish sold 53,489 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $317,724.66.

On Monday, July 7th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $375,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $394,200.00.

On Monday, June 16th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $390,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $379,800.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $373,200.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $356,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $370,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $373,200.00.

Cricut Stock Performance

Cricut stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.16. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.55 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 244,058 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

