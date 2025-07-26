Insider Buying: Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Purchases 3,720 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $97,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,744.96. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 2.0%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $468.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.86. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.28.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $69.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 10.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 338.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

