David Aufderhaar Sells 20,538 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) CFO David Aufderhaar sold 20,538 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $104,743.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 937,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,423.80. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stitch Fix Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $5.05 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.93.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,982,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after purchasing an additional 513,422 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 1,405.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,362 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,635,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 170,344 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 164,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 255,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading

