ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN) CFO David Sherry Sells 1,499 Shares

ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) CFO David Sherry sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,218.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 365,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,743,166.30. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Sherry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, David Sherry sold 1,509 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $172,644.69.

On Thursday, June 26th, David Sherry sold 16,630 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,740,329.50.

On Wednesday, June 18th, David Sherry sold 5,771 shares of ServiceTitan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $607,224.62.

ServiceTitan Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TTAN opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $131.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceTitan ( NASDAQ:TTAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceTitan from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceTitan by 47.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

ServiceTitan Company Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

