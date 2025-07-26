Alpha Group International (LON:ALPH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,175 ($56.11) and last traded at GBX 4,140.19 ($55.64), with a volume of 8252029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,315 ($44.55).
Alpha Group International Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,768.75. The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.71.
Alpha Group International Company Profile
Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.
