GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Shares of GE opened at $271.28 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $272.83. The stock has a market cap of $287.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in GE Aerospace by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

