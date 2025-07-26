Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp from $48.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.73%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $101,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,879.86. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. CWM LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

