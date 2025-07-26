Hovde Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Hovde Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NBHC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. National Bank has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.77.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $398,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in National Bank by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in National Bank by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Bank by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in National Bank by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

